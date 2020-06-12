In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Doug Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ghim's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.