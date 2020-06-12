-
-
Doc Redman shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Redman to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.