Denny McCarthy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas is in 6th at 8 under.
After a 255 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McCarthy's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.
