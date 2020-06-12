David Frost hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Frost finished his round tied for 147th at 15 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 213 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Frost chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frost to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Frost had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Frost to 3 over for the round.

Frost had a fantastic chip-in on the 190-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Frost got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frost to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Frost's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Frost had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frost to 4 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Frost reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frost to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frost hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Frost to 4 over for the round.

Frost tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frost to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Frost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frost to 6 over for the round.

Frost got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frost to 7 over for the round.

Frost his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frost to 8 over for the round.