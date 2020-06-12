In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Willett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 127th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Willett's 68 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Willett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Willett had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Willett's tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Willett's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.