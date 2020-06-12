-
-
Danny Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lee's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lee tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.