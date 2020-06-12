Daniel Berger hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Berger finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Daniel Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Berger's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Berger hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.