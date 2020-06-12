In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Conners's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Conners's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 3 under for the round.