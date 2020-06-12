-
Collin Morikawa posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Xander Schauffele; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Collin Morikawa hit a tee shot 246 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
