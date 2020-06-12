-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 282 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
