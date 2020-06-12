-
Chris Kirk putts himself to an even-par second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk sticks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Chris Kirk's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.
