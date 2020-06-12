In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 117th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reavie hit his 95 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 565-yard par-5 first, Reavie went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Reavie's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.