Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
