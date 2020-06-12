In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 10 under; Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Charley Hoffman hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoffman's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 565-yard par-5 first, Hoffman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoffman's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.