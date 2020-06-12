-
Charles Howell III shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Howell III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
Howell III hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
