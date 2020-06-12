-
Chad Campbell finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chad Campbell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Campbell got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Campbell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Campbell's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Campbell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to even-par for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Campbell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campbell at 1 over for the round.
Campbell hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Campbell to even for the round.
