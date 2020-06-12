Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 132nd at 4 over; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Ortiz's tee shot went 284 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 115 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 27 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 3 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 5 over for the round.