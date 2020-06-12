-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 109th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 256 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Smith got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Smith's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.