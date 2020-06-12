Cameron Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Davis's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Davis hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.