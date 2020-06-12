-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at even for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
