C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Pan tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pan's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
