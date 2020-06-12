Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, An chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, An had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, An chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.