Bud Cauley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 10 under; Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Cauley hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Cauley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cauley to 2 under for the round.

Cauley hit his tee shot 277 yards to the fairway bunker on the 430-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Cauley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.