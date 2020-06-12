-
Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watson's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
