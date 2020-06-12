  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Bryson DeChambeau in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 15 at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.