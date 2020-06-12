-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Bryson DeChambeau in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 15 at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Jordan Spieth; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Bryson DeChambeau's 76 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, DeChambeau had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, DeChambeau's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
