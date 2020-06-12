  • Brooks Koepka shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka’s dialed in approach yields birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.