Brooks Koepka shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s dialed in approach yields birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Koepka at 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koepka had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
After a 238 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
