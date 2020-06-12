In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bronson Burgoon hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Burgoon's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Burgoon at even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.