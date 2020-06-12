In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brice Garnett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Garnett's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Garnett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.