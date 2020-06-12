-
Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-5 11th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
Stuard hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.
