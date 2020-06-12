-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
