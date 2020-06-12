-
Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Brian Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Gay chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gay at 1 over for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Gay had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gay's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
