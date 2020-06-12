-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Highlights
Brendon Todd's stellar approach at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
After a 227 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.
