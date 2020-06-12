Brendan Steele hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 122nd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Steele to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Steele's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.