In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grace's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 77 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 114 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Grace hit a tee shot 245 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

Grace hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.