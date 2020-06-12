-
Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Horschel stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
