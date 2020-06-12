Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 131st at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Haas's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 243 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 5 over for the round.