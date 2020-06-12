-
-
Bernhard Langer finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bernhard Langer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Langer finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Langer got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Langer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Langer's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Langer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Langer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Langer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Langer to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.