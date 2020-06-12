-
-
Beau Hossler shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 141st at 10 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Hossler hit his tee shot 289 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.