Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Andrew Putnam had a fantastic chip-in on the 247-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Putnam's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.