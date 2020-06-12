-
Andrew Landry finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Landry's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 635-yard par-5 11th, Landry's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 146 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
