Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Alex Noren's tee shot went 217 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Noren chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Noren at 1 over for the round.
