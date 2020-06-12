-
-
Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Adam Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's tee shot went 144 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.