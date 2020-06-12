In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Long hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 109th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Adam Long hit his 139 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Long's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 4 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Long's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 under for the round.