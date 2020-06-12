-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
