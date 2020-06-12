-
Strong putting brings Abraham Ancer an even-par round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Abraham Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer hit his tee shot 274 yards to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
