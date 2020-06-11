-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 565-yard par-5 first, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Johnson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
