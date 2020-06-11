-
Zac Blair shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zac Blair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Blair's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
Blair got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
