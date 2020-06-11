In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Xinjun Zhang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 137th at 4 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Zhang's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Zhang at 2 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.

Zhang got a double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Zhang's tee shot went 269 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Zhang had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.