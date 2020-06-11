Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under with Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 11th, Xander Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schauffele's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.