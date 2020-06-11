In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Wyndham Clark hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Clark's 91 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Clark hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.